The Rabobank Ag Pathways event held in Gisborne recently drew about 40 young farmers from across Tairāwhiti and Wairoa.

Close to 40 young farmers from across the Gisborne and Wairoa districts were involved in the latest edition of Rabobank’s Ag Pathways programme.

They spent a day-and-a-half developing new skills to advance their agricultural careers.

Ag Pathways aims to develop young farmers’ capabilities and contacts so they can move forward with their farming aspirations.

The 2024 Ag Pathways was the second edition of the programme in the North Island; the previous edition took place last year.

It was held at the Waikanae Top 10 Holiday Park and was attended by young farmers working in the industry across a range of sectors and roles.