"We've caught a marlin every day this year": William Andrews, 11, and his mate Elliot Mobberley, 12, celebrated new years day with their first ever marlin catches. Video / Supplied

“We’ve caught a marlin every day this year so far,” William Andrews, 11, told his dad after landing his first big game fish on New Year’s Day.

Williams’ father, Troy Andrews, said the catch was especially significant as he landed it off his grandfather’s boat, Straits Ranger, marking the third generation of marlin fishermen in the Andrews family.

Meanwhile, on another boat just several metres away, William’s mate Elliot Mobberley, 12, also managed to land his first marlin that same day.

William, 11, and Troy Andrews with William's first ever marlin on New Year's Day. Photo / Supplied

The group were on holiday at the Bay of Islands with family friends, fishing off of Whangaroa over the New Year holiday.

“William was very excited to be game fishing for the very first day, so he had been harnessed and was just sitting watching lures for a couple of hours - but it was only two hours of trawling and the marlin striked, which is pretty cool,” said Andrews.

William Andrews, 11, and his mate Elliot Mobberley, 12, celebrated New Year's Day with their first ever marlin catches. Photos / Supplied

“He was pretty excited, pretty emotional to catch a marlin full stop. But it was pretty impressive to do it on top of Dad’s boat, William’s grandfather who passed away a few years ago, it took on a bit of emotion because of that.”

He said within 10 minutes of William landing the big game fish, Elliot also landed a marlin on the other boat just metres away.

Elliot Mobberley, 12, with his first ever marlin. Photo / Supplied

“To catch one in your first couple of hours, let alone with your best mate catching his first one right next to you, that’s quite special.”

Strait’s Ranger, a 42 foot Kellahan boat, was bought by Pete Andrews around 20 years ago, Andrews said.

William Andrews, 11, on board the Straits Ranger. Photo / Supplied

“He fished the hell out of it and didn’t really necessarily spend too much on maintenance, and then he gave it to me because I had a passion for fishing a couple of years ago.”

“Pete would have caught about 12 to 15 marlin on it, I think I’ve caught four, and now William’s caught one as well.”







