Motorists are advised to expect traffic delays around Newington Rd, Henderson. Photo / Google Maps

Listening to articles is free for open-access content—explore other articles or learn more about text-to-speech.

Access to Herald Premium articles require a Premium subscription. Subscribe now to listen.

Motorists are advised to expect traffic delays around Newington Rd, Henderson. Photo / Google Maps

A young child has suffered serious injuries after being struck by a car in Henderson, West Auckland.

Police said the child was hit on Newington Rd about 3pm and sustained a broken leg and foot injuries.

A section of the road between Great North Rd and Kereru Rd is currently closed.

Motorists were told to expect traffic delays around Newington Rd.

Traffic management was at the scene and diversions were in place.