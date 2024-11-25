While none of Erepeta-Tokona’s victims suffered any major physical harm the court heard today that it was the psychological injuries that have left the deepest scars.

He appeared in the Hamilton District Court for sentencing on charges of unlawfully taking a motor vehicle, burglary, and multiple charges of aggravated robbery.

Erepeta-Tokona had earlier accepted a sentence indication so his lawyer Melissa James was fighting for additional discounts.

Caltex and Z: Two stations in one hour

The spree began in October last year with Erepeta-Tokona and four others stealing a Toyota in Hamilton and driving it across to Paeroa, arriving just before 4.30am.

They went to the Caltex, which was shut, smashed windows to get inside, and set about stealing the cigarette cabinet, chocolates, and a charity money box.

The group drove to Matamata and arrived at the Z service station about 5.20am.

The driver was so quick to get out of the car that they forgot to put the handbrake on, and the car began rolling away. The driver was able to sprint back to it and put it in park.

Erepeta-Tokona and his associates went inside, with one wielding a screwdriver, yelling abuse at the two staff members.

Some of the group jumped the counter and grabbed cigarettes, along with the cash till.

The fog cannon was activated and four of the five fled, while one held the automatic doors open, so that a couple of them could grab further items from the store before fleeing. The car was later dumped in nearby Waharoa.

Bail, 24-hour curfew and hitting Gull

By March 26, Erepeta-Tokona had been granted electronically monitored bail and was under a 24-hour curfew at his father’s house in Matamata.

About 6.20am, he left the house and went down to the nearby Gull service station armed with a large hunting knifestealing tobacco, cash, and the till before kicking one of the victims as he left.

On the evening of April 9, he went to a house where he had earlier seen two children playing with a bike. He went to the property and stole it and rode it down to the Gull.

Armed with a knife again, he robbed the store while yelling demands and threatening them.

He made off on his bike with tobacco, and cash back home. Realising he would likely be bail checked by police, he hid his clothing and stolen loot at a neighbour’s house.

Police turned up, brought the police dog, and searched the area where everything was found.

The victim who was kicked in the head suffered cuts, swelling to his eyes and nose, and broken glasses, while the other victims were left shaken and “emotionally traumatised”.

‘Hasn’t shown any significant remorse'

Counsel Melissa James pushed for 65% worth of discounts, including 20% for youth, 15% for his upbringing, and 5% for remorse.

But Crown solicitor Kasey Dillon opposed any discount for remorse, as his letter to the court, was last minute, and suggested lower level of section 27 report of up to 15%.

“His letter of remorse ... has come late in the piece.

“It’s very brief and does not show any significant remorse.”

Judge David Cameron then agreed and said it was “clearly self-serving”.

Judge Cameron said Erepeta-Tokona had not shown any real insight into the effect of his offending.

There had been no quantum put on the amount of cash stolen but Judge Cameron declined to make a reparation order as he had no realistic means of being able to pay it.

“Those who have suffered loss will have a civil remedy against the defendant should they elect to pursue that.”

Belinda Feek is an Open Justice reporter based in Waikato. She has worked at NZME for nine years and has been a journalist for 20.












