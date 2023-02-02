“You can’t help but smile.” The sunflower field helping a family raise money for a good cause

Charlotte Heald decided to grow sunflowers in her front paddock for people to enjoy, and to raise money to help prevent drownings. Photo / Leanne Warr

Charlotte Heald and her family wanted a good summer crop that was also diverse on their Norsewood farm.

Sunflowers seemed to fit the bill.

Last year they decided to plant the flowers in their front paddock and that drew in visitors.

“We just had so many people that were interested,” Heald said.

“They’d stop and take photos, the children sold [flowers] at the gate and made pocket money.”

Charlotte Heald with children William, 9 and Henry, 11. Photo / Leanne Warr

This year the family decided they would give back to the community by raising money for a good cause.

But why sunflowers?

“Sunflowers being nice and tall, they also have a really big root structure,” Heald said.

When plants died down, the root structure would rot, but would also leave pathways for the water to go down deeper, she explained.

“It also puts carbon from the earth back down into the soil, so it’s good for that carbon cycle as well.”

What was above ground provided nutrition for the birds and the bees and any other animal that ate from the sunflower field.

“And they also look really beautiful.”

The Heald family farm was certified organic and they farm with regenerative principles.

What that meant was they believed the health of all life began in the soil.

“So it’s about nurturing everything from the soil up,” Heald said.

Charlotte Heald with William, 9. The children have been selling sunflowers at the gate. Photo / Leanne Warr

Her children have once again set up a spot by the gate to sell the sunflowers and the family have set weekends aside for visitors to come and wander through, taking photos if they wished and “just experience being among the sunflowers”.

They’ve also made pathways and cleared spaces so people could sit on a picnic blanket and just enjoy.

“You can’t help but smile when you look at them,” Heald said.

“They’re so bright and cheery. Even on a cloudy day they all look happy to be here.”

When thinking about the charity they wanted to support, she felt Water Safety New Zealand, as well as the swim school at Wai Splash, would be perfect as it aligned with their values.

Last year had a provisional 93 drownings, the worst since 2008, and this year is off to a bad start, including six Auckland deaths in one weekend. Three weeks ago, Takapau’s Ian Cruickshank and his son Samuel died after they were swept out to sea while swimming at Opoutere, a remote beach north of Coromandel Peninsula’s Whangamata.

“There’s been quite a few water-related tragedies this summer. Some of them reasonably close to home.

“We thought ... something that’s really important is that we can support other New Zealanders to learn about water safety and have the opportunity to learn to swim.”

Charlotte and her family wanted to do something to give back. Photo / Leanne Warr

Heald said by opening up the sunflower field for people to visit, it was a nice way the family to give back by collecting the money and giving it to both Water Safety NZ and Wai Splash.

“It’s always nice in what Water Safety NZ are doing and advocating for and the messages they’re sharing are awesome, but it’s equally nice when you can actually see this money going into our community.”

The view from the Norsewood farm. Photo / Leanne Warr

The field will be open from 9am to 6pm at 21 Gundries Road (off State Highway 2), Norsewood from February 4 to 6 and then from February 18 to 20.















