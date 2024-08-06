On defence they worked in unison, tracking the ball to pressure the ball carrier and create turnovers.

By the end of the game, every team member had collected intercepts — some players several times.

Horouta Koura tried changes at each quarter, but struggled to stem YMP’s flow as they extended their lead at each break.

The last quarter was Horouta’s best as they went goal for goal to lose it by one — 18-17.

Like YMP, Whāngārā were in front throughout — 17-11, 34-20 and 46-28.

The game, though, was more competitive than the score suggests and there were good match-ups through the court, especially in both goal circles.

The experienced heads of Whāngārā shooter Sandee Porter and YMP defender Kelly Swann-Ferris brought out an array of netball skills as they tried to outwit each other.

At the other end, YMP (2) shooter Ngarita Ehau-Taumaunu attempted different moves around the circle to give her passers options as Whāngārā defender Joaquina Kaa determinedly hunted down the ball.

The Whāngārā players worked together to open up the court through long, hard passes, and slowly added to their lead over the first three quarters.

YMP, however, turned the tables in the last 15 minutes by treasuring their own ball and combining fluently on attack to outscore Whangara 16-11 — a positive way to finish the game.

Midweek Gisborne Pak’nSave Premier games in the YMCA tomorrow start at 6pm with East Coast Roofing OG Whāngārā up against YMP (2).

It has been a win apiece in previous games between the two this season.

OG Whāngārā celebrated a first win in Premier grade when these two teams met in mid-June.

They produced a strong performance on that occasion.

YMP (2) had a competitive game on Saturday and are likely to bring the same type of play to the court tomorrow.

Both teams will have targeted this game as a “W”.

Whāngārā Old Girls take on second-placed Claydens Waikohu Prems at 7.30pm.

Their last encounter was a tight affair, with each putting pressure on the other and forcing turnovers.

However, Waikohu were the steadier and gradually pulled ahead to win by 12.

They have been playing well and pushed YMP (1) a couple of games ago, so Whāngārā will need to bring their top game for the full hour.

Other Senior grade results (bonus point for losing by three goals or less): Premier Reserve: Claydens Waikohu P2 34 First Light Electrical Gisborne Girls’ High Senior B 24, Brendan Fry Builder Sportsfit 30 Steve Craill Builder Ngātapa 28, Aorangi Contracting HSOG 35 TR Builds Horouta Taimana 33.

A Grade: Claydens Waikohu (2) 35 YMP Hine Taiohi Whakato 25, GGHS Jnr A 25 Gis Glass Ngātapa 24, Whalis 43 Pioneer 27.

1st Grade: OBM Blue 33 Claydens Waikohu Social A 14, Whāngārā Paikea 35 Claydens Waikohu Social B 29, Tyre General Ngātapa 32 Campion Snr A 18, Whāngārā Paikea 26 Claydens Waikohu Social A 21, Smash Palace Sportsfit 27 Tyre General Ngātapa 24.

1st Reserve: Allwood Enterprises HSOG 25 Tatapouri Sportsfit GCs 21, TR Builds Horouta Hiriwa 24 Ūawa Ngarangikahiwa 18.

2nd Grade: Tatapouri Sportsfit Social 35 YMP Manawanui 33, OBM OG 27 GGHS Tuākana 15.







