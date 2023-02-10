A person was allegedly stabbed in the crowd at the LAB concert in Hastings. Photo / NZME

A man has appeared in court after an alleged stabbing at the LAB concert in Hastings last month.

The 26-year-old has been charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm on January 21, the date of the pop-reggae concert at Showgrounds Hawke’s Bay.

He has also been charged with possessing an offensive weapon at a Hastings property on another date.

The man appeared in Hastings District Court on Friday and was initially remanded in custody by a justice of the peace until a bail application could be heard by a judge.

Police said earlier that emergency services were called to the showgrounds at 7.05 on the night of the concert after reports that a person had been stabbed in the crowd.

A person was taken to Hawke’s Bay Hospital in a serious condition.