A breezy bike ride for body positivity. Photo / Matthew Nutter

Brave cyclists donned helmets and not much more for a bike ride in the buff at Waihī Beach.

It was all in the name of body positivity, cycle safety and the environment as part of the World Naked Bike Ride - Waihī Beach.

The raw cyclists were waved at and cheered on as they breezed their way from Waihī Beach Hotel, along Wilson Rd towards Bowentown and back again.

Saturday’s bare bike ride was the third local World Naked Bike Ride - Waihī Beach which aligns with an international movement.

Hauraki Naturally founder Andrew Cook said families clapped and cheered the cyclists enthusiastically as they rode through the village.

Just about all the cyclists “dared to be bare’'. The naturist supporters had painted their bodies with positive messages for the 9km bike ride.

The World Naked Bike Ride started globally in 2003 as a protest against oil dependency and a celebration of the human body. A cycle advocacy and safety theme has since been introduced.

Cook said riding a bike naked through town was “pretty extreme’'.

“It flies in the face of social norms. But sometimes desperate times call for desperate measures. Cyclists are sick and tired of hearing the same old excuse from motorists who run into them, that they didn’t see the cyclist.

The bikers set off from Waihī Beach Hotel for the 9km ride. Photo / John Lowe

“Sure, sometimes the cyclist is at fault, but more often than not it’s due to inattention on the part of the motorist. So the message is ‘if we ride naked, perhaps now they’ll see us’.”

Being naked in public spaces is not illegal in New Zealand, provided there is no accompanying lewd behaviour, or intent to cause alarm or distress to others.

Cook said local police were supportive of the event which advocated road safety.

“The naked human form, of itself, can not offend the average reasonable person. If a person chooses to be offended, then that is their decision.

Cycle safety is a big part of the World Naked Bike Ride message. Photo / Matthew Nutter

“We hope that those who don’t approve of public nudity will come to see the WNBR event as a refreshing reminder of some of the fundamental freedoms of life that people have collectively surrendered without really thinking of the consequences.

“This is about body-positive values; living a healthy life in tune with, not against, our environment, respecting the natural beauty and diversity of human bodies, and establishing and project a positive self-image and rejecting shame.’’