Sir Peter Snell crosses the line to set a new world record at Cooks Gardens in 1962. Photo / Whanganui Regional Museum

A World Athletics Heritage Plaque will be installed at Cooks Gardens commemorating the 60th anniversary of the first of Sir Peter Snell's mile world records.

World Athletics announced this morning that the career of the triple Olympic champion has been honoured in the posthumous category of 'Legend'.

The plaque also recognises Cooks Gardens, "The Home of the Mile", which receives the award of 'Landmark'.

It was on its grass track that Snell's 3:54.4 run on January 27, 1962 took one-tenth of a second off Herb Elliott's world record.

Whanganui mayor Hamish McDouall said the plaque honoured not just a famous event, but also Cooks Gardens as a premier sports venue with a long history.

"It also honours Whanganui which has such a deep sporting heritage," McDouall said.

"On behalf of the district I want to thank everybody who worked hard to obtain this award - but also everybody who has worked to make Cooks such an incredible facility capable of hosting international events."

The World Athletics Heritage Plaque is awarded for "an outstanding contribution to the worldwide history and development of the sport of track and field athletics and of out of stadia athletics disciplines such as cross country, mountain, road, trail and ultra-running, and race walking".

The plaque programme was inaugurated by World Athletics president Lord Sebastian Coe in 2018.

Other names to have run the mile at Cooks Gardens include Kip Keino, Jurgen May, Pekka Vasala, Steve Cram, Dave Moorcroft and Mo Farah, as well as New Zealanders Sir John Walker, Jack Lovelock, Sir Murray Halberg, Rod Dixon and Dick Quax.

In total, Cooks Gardens has witnessed 69 sub-four-minute mile performances, with the track record belonging to double Olympic medallist Nick Willis who ran a time of 3:52.75 in 2006.

The first athletics meet took place at the venue in December 1897 and leading Whanganui athlete Arthur Holder won the very first race.

Holder set a world record for the 300 yards in Napier in 1896. He also set a world best time for the 440 yard hurdles (3ft 6ins) in 1897.

The venue is now home to the annual Cooks Classic, which features the mile event. Last year it held the first New Zealand mile championship event for 52 years.

This year's Classic, which is a challenger competition within the World Athletics Continental Tour, takes place on Sunday, January 30.

Under the Covid-19 red traffic light setting, no spectators will be allowed but the event can be viewed online from 4pm on Sunday on Sky Sports Next at https://youtu.be/lIie2T0PAkg