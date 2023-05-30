PM Chris Hipkins and National leader Christopher Luxon speak to the media about on bi-lingual road signs. Video / Mark Mitchell

WorkSafe has confirmed it is “seriously concerned” following the conclusion of an investigation at one of New Zealand’s most prestigious state schools, but no charges will be laid “following allegations of a mentally unsafe workplace”.

Christchurch Boys’ High School was subject to an investigation after concerns were raised in June last year about the treatment of former staff at the school.

The Herald understands the investigation, carried out at Christchurch Boys’ High School (CBHS), relates to allegations made against a senior staff member’s treatment of other staff over a number of years.

WorkSafe’s head of specialist interventions Dr Catherine Gardner said the findings of the investigation did not uncover enough evidence to file charges under the Health and Safety at Work Act 2015.

The investigation into the school has been completed. Photo / George Heard

However, the agency, which investigated after “allegations of a mentally unsafe workplace”, remained “seriously concerned about the school and further compliance measures may follow”.

The file will be handed back to WorkSafe’s Kaimahi Hauora, or Mentally Healthy Work team, to engage with the school.

“This team consists of specialist inspectors which specifically focus on mental health at work,” said Gardner.

“Their role is to look at systems, policies, and procedures when a worker has experienced mental harm on the job.”

Gardner said WorkSafe expected all New Zealand workplaces to provide “mentally and physically safe environments” for workers.

In a statement, Christchurch Boys’ High School headmaster Nic Hill said their board of trustees has now received the results of the WorkSafe investigation and “welcomes WorkSafe’s decision not to proceed with any form of prosecution”.

“The allegations the former staff members have made were historic and not accepted by the board.”

Hill said the school will continue to look for where improvements can be made to its health, safety and wellbeing policies and procedures. The policy is due to be reviewed in June as part of the normal audit cycle.

“The board decided earlier this month to bring this review forward and start looking at the current state of our HSW policies and procedures. We have engaged outside experts to help with this review to ensure CBHS meets good practice and provides our employees and contractors at CBHS with a safe working environment. We want this to be the very best it can be.

“We remain fully confident in our systems and will always be working to improve them for the staff and students at CBHS. We are fortunate to have such a committed and collegial staff who, alongside the boys, contribute to a positive school culture and sense of belonging.”

Christchurch Boys’ High School told the Herald they “take the health, safety and wellbeing of our staff extremely seriously". Photo / George Heard

Christchurch Boys’ High School told the Herald earlier this month they “take the health, safety and wellbeing of our staff extremely seriously and are always working to improve our policies”, when questioned about the WorkSafe investigation.

The school’s board of trustees said it had full confidence in the school’s leadership.

It’s understood the investigation began in June last year. Complaints about staff experiences at the school from multiple former staff members were made to the Ministry of Education and to other entities since 2018.

In an earlier statement to the Herald, the school’s board of trustees said it was aware of a “very small group” of former staff that had made complaints to the school, as well as other entities since leaving the school, some “more than 10 years” ago.

“As we have done in the past, we are happy to engage with any organisation investigating complaints, but won’t be commenting on any current employment disputes regarding staff, for legal and privacy reasons.

“None of the entities that the former staff have complained to, have made adverse findings in relation to the school, other than one, which the District Court later examined and overturned and this is a matter of public record. To be clear, no findings have been made against the school regarding any personal grievances raised.”

Christchurch Boys' High School principal Nic Hill. Photo / George Heard

The board told the Herald it had full confidence in the leadership at the school.

“We take the health, safety and wellbeing of our staff extremely seriously and are always working to improve our policies to ensure our complaints processes are robust, regularly reviewed, and fit for purpose and most importantly meet the needs of our employees.

“This work is ongoing. Headmaster Nic Hill has worked very hard over the past few years on leadership within the school and also to create a more inclusive, caring, open and courageous school community. The latest ERO [Education Review Office] report, which was received by the school just this week, notes a strong culture and identity with values that are embedded school-wide. The ERO staff told the leadership at CBHS they noted the strength of the health and safety processes at CBHS.”