Police have confirmed a man has died at a Timaru worksite.

Worksafe is currently investigating the incident. The man was 23 years old.

Police said they were called to a workplace accident on Racecourse Rd in Washdyke.

Fire and Emergency NZ confirmed they sent two fire units to the address after receiving a call at 12.23pm.

Police and St John ambulance also responded to the incident at the address.

