Ronnie Kohi Hoera Takao and Brock Moffat died in September 2023 in unrelated crashes.
Both had left social gatherings and, despite being urged not to, had driven anyway.
Takao’s blood alcohol level was more than five times the legal driving limit. Moffat was three times over.
Both were speeding and affected by cannabis. Takao also had methamphetamine in his system.
At the time, Coroner Telford said “the only blessing was that other people were not hurt or killed”.
But in releasing Prasad’s findings today, the coroner said his death “illustrates that point with tragic clarity and shows the extensive and devastating consequences that can flow from making such high-risk choices”.
He reiterated NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi’s (NZTA) message about drink-driving: “Do not do it under any circumstances and do everything you can to stop anyone else.”
Witnesses: He was using his phone
Slightly more detail has been uncovered in the coroner’s findings into Prasad’s death, including that witnesses reported seeing Halliday on his phone in the moments before the crash.
After finishing work at 5.53pm, Halliday had five drinks with his J Swap Contracting colleagues in their Matamata workshop.
CCTV footage showed the 26-year-old leaving his work ute at 8.15pm and heading to a pub in Matamata.
“This evidence conflicts with other witness statements who reported that Mr Halliday had said that he was using his phone when he crossed the centre line,” the coroner stated.
Halliday also indicated he hadn’t been sleeping well before the crash.
A serious crash investigation found that alcohol was a contributing factor, while fatigue and distraction were also “elements”.
WorkSafe assessment – ‘some inconsistencies’
As Halliday was driving a work vehicle, WorkSafe carried out an “assessment” – not an investigation – to identify J Swap’s level of compliance under the Health and Safety at Work Act and discovered “some inconsistencies”.
WorkSafe found after-work social events were “normal practice”, typically on a Friday; however, the company’s policies didn’t detail any controls to ensure workers stayed within the legal driving alcohol limit.
J Swap was required to make five changes, including reviewing its policies and procedures and whether alcohol should be allowed in the workplace at all.