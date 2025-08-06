Advertisement
Workers for Coogan Contracting not briefed on power line safety before Sean Clear’s electrocution death

Ric Stevens
By
Open Justice reporter·NZ Herald·
4 mins to read

Young Irishman Sean Clear died after being electrocuted on a North Island farm in February 2023.

Employees of a North Island contractor were not briefed on the dangers of working near power lines before an Irish seasonal worker was killed.

A coroner’s report released today said Coogan Contracting appeared to have had “poor hazard identification and risk management policies and practices” in place when Sean Joseph

