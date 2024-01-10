Worker critically injured in Takanini incident involving shipping container

A person has been critically injured during an incident involving a shipping container at a workplace in Takanini this morning.
Emergency services were called to Rangi Rd at 9.41am, a police spokesperson said.
A Fire and Emergency spokesperson confirmed the incident involved a shipping container.
One person was critically injured and was transported to hospital.
A St John spokesperson said they responded with three rapid response vehicles, two ambulances and an operations manager, but could not comment further.
WorkSafe has been notified.