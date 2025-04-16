Women’s hockey world champs taking Dunedin by storm

Assistant Coach Andrew Spiller praised the team’s win.

“That was a gutsy performance. We knew Ukraine would bring everything, and our girls just kept battling. We talk a lot about playing for each other, and tonight they showed exactly what that means,” Spiller said.

Ice Hockey NZ President Andy Mills said the championships were an incredibly important moment for New Zealand and for women’s hockey globally.

“Our partnership with the IIHF is vital in helping us nurture and grow the sport at every level. We are excited to welcome President Luc Tardif and look forward to celebrating the progress of women’s hockey during this championship.

New Zealand Ice Fernz launched the 2025 IIHF Women’s World Championship Division II Group B campaign with a win against Ukraine 4-3 on Tuesday night. Photo / Supplied

“President Luc Tardif’s presence at the tournament is a testament to the IIHF’s commitment to nurturing the sport, promoting inclusivity, and providing a platform for emerging hockey nations.

“The presence of high-level IIHF leadership, alongside passionate local and international participants, is expected to generate significant media interest and bolster support for women’s hockey initiatives across the region.”

Founded in France in 1908, the IIHF is the governing body of international ice hockey.

The IIHF features 83 member associations, each of which is the national governing body of the sport in its nation.

The IIHF also presides over ice hockey in the Olympic Games, and over Ice Hockey NZ the IIHF World Championships at all levels, men, women, juniors under-20, juniors under-18 and women under-18.

Each season, the IIHF in collaboration with its local organising committees, runs about 25 different world championships in the five different categories.