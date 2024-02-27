The latest Womenhood Journal features 26 inspiring stories.

Twenty-six inspiring stories of businesswomen in Kāpiti and Horowhenua feature in the latest annual Womanhood Journal.

“Every year, I’m impressed with the vulnerability of the women who share so authentically about their personal journeys in business and life,” project co-ordinator Anna Colville-Smith said.

“When going through the editing process, I can’t help but be inspired and proud to be able to help pull together this passion project.”

Interest in the project had grown since it commenced in 2021, with women feeling empowered via supporting local women’s charities and reflecting on their journeys.

The latest journal, which will be released in celebration of International Women’s Day, on March 8, features the stories of new and established businesswomen across a wide range of sectors, including construction, real estate, fitness and art, with all stories shared authentically.

“As women, we need forums like the Womanhood Journal to remind our communities and ourselves of our resilience and the strength in our differences.

Anna Colville-Smith forms the symbol of the International Women's Day 2024 with her hands. Photo / Lemonface Creative

“It has reminded me that we all come from different backgrounds and inclusion cultivates belonging when everyone at the table is heard.”

Twenty-six women were profiled, including Stella Bismark from Mozhdeh Martial Arts, Juli Hunter from Juli Hunter Eco Friendly Style, Karolina Stus from Karolina Stus Fine Art Photography and Maria “Riwa” Wawatai from Art By Riwa, who all feature as part of a montage on the journal’s cover.

The journal, designed by Lemonface Creative and edited by Deacon Rd, features small multi-coloured “dots” which are designed to represent this year’s International Women’s Day theme, #inspireinclusion, and are a symbol “that we are all different and we all need a voice at the table for inclusion”.

Proceeds from the journal (over $4500) will be donated to the Kāpiti Women’s Centre and Horowhenua Women’s Refuge.

This project has donated over $12,000 to these organisations since the project commenced in 2021.

The group behind the project aims to create a larger celebration edition for the publication’s fifth year in 2025.

“Evolving it, and showcasing how original women featured have grown, and including a different set of women with new stories for inspiration, is exciting.”

Copies of the Womanhood Journal will be printed and distributed across the community and will be available for a donation from The Roastery, Paraparaumu and The Otherside, Levin. A digital version is available to read at womanhoodjournal.nz.

To get involved in 2025 and to share your own female-focused project, visit womanhoodjournal.nz