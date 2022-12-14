Emergency services at the scene of the crash in Brockville Rd. Photo / Gregor Richardson

A crash in Brockville which left a woman with broken bones was caused by a man falling asleep at the wheel of another vehicle, police say.

Senior sergeant Anthony Bond of Dunedin said officers were called to a head-on collision in Brockville Rd about 3.10pm yesterday.

A 19-year-old man driving up the hill had crossed the centre line and crashed into a vehicle driven by a 50-year-old woman who suffered a broken sternum and collarbone, Bond said.

A child in her car also received an injury to his thumb.

The younger driver had to be cut from his vehicle and was taken to hospital.

It appeared he had fallen asleep after a 12-hour-shift, Bond said.

The incident served as a reminder of the effects of fatigue, which could have a similar effect to driving while intoxicated, he said.

With the holiday season in full swing, there would be heightened traffic on the roads and care was needed, Bond said.

A Hato Hone St John spokeswoman said two ambulances, a manager and a rapid response vehicle attended.

Four patients were taken to Dunedin Hospital, the spokeswoman said.







