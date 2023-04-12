There were multiple calls to police from members of the public.

Two young women chased a 68-year-old driver around Dunedin after one of them went for a ride on his car’s bonnet in a supermarket carpark, police say.

Sergeant Matt Lee, of Dunedin, said two women aggressively confronted the man when he accidentally cut them off in the carpark at Pak’nSave in South Dunedin on Saturday.

The women cut him off in return and proceeded to bang on his windows, before one rode on his bonnet for about 100 metres before getting off, Sgt Lee said.

The incident was captured on the supermarket’s CCTV, he said.

The women returned to their car and then chased the man around Dunedin and on to the Southern Motorway.

After stopping in traffic, they reversed their vehicle into his.

There were multiple calls to police from members of the public and inquiries were still ongoing, he said.

The suspects were believed to be in their 20s, Sgt Lee said.