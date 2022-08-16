A woman on an Air New Zealand flight has shared the inappropriate messages she received from a fellow passenger who appeared to be making unwanted sexual advances. Photo / Georgia-May Davis / TikTok

A woman on an Air New Zealand flight has shared the inappropriate messages she received from a fellow passenger who appeared to be making unwanted sexual advances. Photo / Georgia-May Davis / TikTok

An Australian woman flying on an Air New Zealand flight has outed a fellow passenger after she allegedly caught him sharing inappropriate messages and making unwanted sexual advances.

In a video posted online, Georgia-May Davis explained she was on a flight when someone used Air NZ's Seat Chat system which allows passengers not sitting together to communicate with one another.

But things took a sour turn when she received a message from 'Chad4C', a male presumably sitting in seat 4C.

Chad initiated a conversation, asking how Davis was before things became creepy after he asked her "where u staying?".

Davis chose to ignore Chad's request, but he quickly sent a follow-up message typing: "I'm trying hit", which is code for wanting to make a sexual advance.

Shocked at the message, Davis responded: "What!". Chad quickly replied: "prolly come say hey l8 [later]".

She then blocks the chat.

Davis' video has since gone viral, attracting hundreds and thousands of reactions.

In a statement to Newshub, Air New Zealand said its Seat Chat function is designed to support customers who are flying together but not sitting beside one another.

A woman on an Air New Zealand flight has shared the inappropriate messages she received from a fellow passenger who appeared to be making unwanted sexual advances. Photo / Georgia-May Davis / TikTok

"This feature has been onboard our aircraft for a number of years and automatically prevents offensive words such as swear words from being used. Customers can also block or ignore seat chats as they wish," the spokesperson explained.

Air New Zealand went on to say "If customers do have any concerns with messages they receive from other travellers, we encourage them to raise it with our crew immediately."

The Seat Chat can be deactivated altogether if travellers wish.

There is also an automatic restriction in place that prevents customers from messaging unaccompanied minors, Air New Zealand said.

Viewers of Davis' video weighed in on the person's creepy actions.

"He wanted to access the Mile High Club," one joked.

Another said: "Run girl!".

A third added: "Imagine getting blocked on airplane chat."