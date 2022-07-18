Sarah Shirley died in a four-wheel-drive while trying to cross a ford at Silver Stream near Mosgiel. Photo / ODT files

Police have named a woman who died in last week's flooding of Silver Stream in North Taieri.

She was Sarah Jane Shirley, of Dunedin.

The 29-year-old died after a four-wheel-drive was swept away while trying to cross a ford at Silver Stream on Tuesday last week.

Emergency services were alerted just after 9pm and her body was recovered in the vehicle the following morning.

Two other people were in the 4WD at the time and managed to get out.

One man trekked through swollen creeks to get help, while the other stayed at the scene.

A death notice in the Otago Daily Times remembered Sarah Shirley as "crazy, unique, loving, quirky, cherished and beautiful".

Her funeral will be held in Invercargill on Friday.

Police say an investigation is ongoing on behalf of the Coroner.