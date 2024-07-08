Woman suffers after doctor used surgical mesh against her wishes

Firstly, a continence procedure – a suburethral sling, made of mesh material – was not discussed with the patient, or documented in detail, before being performed.

That meant Taylor was not able to give informed consent.

Further, the sling was placed incorrectly, and the specialist’s documentation was not up to the standard required by the Medical Council.

The doctor told the Health and Disability Commissioner he advised Taylor verbally of the procedure he intended to perform – including the sling – using an anatomical model to demonstrate, supported by a brochure.

Taylor says she didn’t get a brochure, or any other notes – saying the only information she was given was a hand-drawn explanation.

Wall says there is no record of what was discussed in relation to surgical mesh, its use or any risks associated with it.

She also noted there was no clinical evidence Taylor was experiencing stress or urge incontinence – which the sling is usually used to treat.

The doctor has apologised to the woman, and says he now contacts patients before their surgery to double check there are no unanswered questions.

Wall has recommended the doctor undertake further training on the informed consent process, documentation and the code of rights.

Taylor says she’s pleased he was found in breach of the code, but is disappointed with the recommendations.

“He’s able to continue operating. It just feels to me like a bit of a slap on the wrist rather than a serious outcome for a very serious breach of . . . things surgeons are supposed to uphold.”

She says she’s also really disappointed with his apology, which is three sentences long and has spelling mistakes.

Taylor says it felt like an “I’m sorry this happened to you” and was very impersonal.

“What’s happened to me has happened to me and I’ve come to terms with that. I, believe it or not, actually have forgiven him, there’s no bitterness.

The woman did not consent to the mesh being used during her surgery. Photo / Supplied

“From my perspective, I need to move on the best way I can and being bitter and angry doesn’t make that possible, but what worries me is I don’t see anything in the consequences for him that is going to really prevent this happening to somebody else.

“I don’t think it’s gone far enough, in regards to the consequences for him and that was my whole rationale for going through this process.

“It’s been a long process – every time a draft report came through I’ve had to relive everything and it’s not been easy but I did it because I wanted to stop anyone else being harmed.”

She says she doesn’t think the consequences reflect that.

“The one thing I am grateful for is that they are passing it on to the Medical Council – there’s hope the Medical Council will take it further, but there’s no guarantee.”

Taylor has also outlined the seven-year “surgical rollercoaster” she’s been on – with 27 further surgeries in that time.

She says she’s gone from being an active person to someone who struggles to leave the house, can’t drive, can’t walk very far and needs a wheelchair. She doesn’t have a bowel any more, her bladder doesn’t work properly and she lives in constant pain.

Taylor says it’s only now, as the surgeries have slowed down, she’s starting to realise what she’s lost, including going to the gym, walking her dogs and driving.

“It’s also the future things – I can’t lift anything over five kilos . . . I have adult children, at some point I’ll have grandchildren, what is that going to look like?”

She says she can’t be in a car for longer than an hour without being in excruciating pain and she had dreams of travel.

Taylor says she’d also like to work again – but that’s also uncertain.

She also wants to tell anyone contemplating surgery that it’s okay to ask questions.

“Take the time to ask all the questions you want to ask to make sure you fully understand what is happening to you, what it will mean, what the risks are.”

Danica MacLean is an Auckland-based news director and senior reporter for Newstalk ZB, with a focus on health stories. She joined NZME in 2017, initially working for the Northern Advocate before switching to radio. She has previously worked for Stuff in Northland.