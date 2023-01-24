Trudie Knight was sentenced to 12 months home detention on charges relating to meth supply and possession of firearms. Photo / 123rf

Twelve years ago, Trudie Knight was co-running a successful business, was a good mother to her son and stepkids and was considered a good worker.

Today, she was sentenced to 12 months home detention at a residential facility, after her marriage broke down and she got caught up in a world of drugs and firearms.

Knight appeared at the Christchurch District Court where Judge Tom Gilbert wished her luck for staying off the meth as she left the dock to begin her sentence.

The court heard how Knight had issues with drug use in the past but had remained offence free for 13 or so years while she was married.

However, following the end of Knight’s marriage, her life became “derailed” as she slipped back to her old ways with a methamphetamine relapse.

This was worsened by Knight getting into a relationship with her meth dealer, which led to her supplying and offering to supply meth herself.

According to the summary of facts Knight was pulled over by police in August 2021 for driving without her lights on.

What police didn’t initially know was that Knight was suspended for driving, had meth in her bra and purse, a pistol in the vehicle’s rear seat pocket, and a loaded shotgun wrapped in a shirt - all of which she admitted voluntarily.

A few weeks later, in October 2021, police completed a raid of her flat which led to five people getting arrested.

Police found meth, meth pipes, multiple firearms and ammunition, cannabis plants and cannabis pipes, some of which Knight said belonged to her.

Knight’s phone was searched, leading to additional charges of supplying and offering to supply meth to others, an estimated total of 13.5 grams worth.

Judge Gilbert said Knight had shown good work skills and ethic and her outlook was positive if she can stay away from meth.

Knight had a number of supports in court, including her ex-husband.

Her lawyer Abbie Hollingworth said Knight played a lesser role than her co-accused, who will be sentenced in the next few weeks, and was motivated by her addiction to meth.

Hollingworth said Knight was persistent with getting help and had made many self-referrals to rehabilitation centres and had engaged in programmes to help with her addiction.

Judge Gilbert warned Knight of the seriousness of her offending, particularly the dangers of having loaded firearms and supplying meth into the community.

“That’s how people die,” he told her.

He gave Knight an end sentence of 12 months home detention after discounts for her remorse, guilty pleas and efforts to get clean.

She will have six months of post-detention conditions and will be suspended from driving for six months.