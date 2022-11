Waikato police are seeking the public’s help after a woman was seriously injured in an assault in her home in Ngāruawāhia. Photo / File

Waikato police are seeking the public’s help after a woman was seriously injured in an assault in her Ngāruawāhia home.

Police believe two young men were involved in the incident between 11am and 2pm on Tuesday.

The woman is recovering at home, police said.

Anybody with dashcam footage or who saw the men in the Old Taupiri Rd area is asked to share any information with police.

“If anyone has information, please call 105 and quote file number 221115/9631.”