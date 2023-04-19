The woman was sentenced to supervision and community detention at the Christchurch High Court for her role in the murder of Jared James Little. Photo / George Heard

The woman was sentenced to supervision and community detention at the Christchurch High Court for her role in the murder of Jared James Little. Photo / George Heard

A woman claims the victim of a murder was her friend, despite sharing his whereabouts with his killers and telling them to “get him” before he was stabbed 13 times.

The woman, who is in her 50s and has name suppression, appeared in the High Court at Christchurch for her role in the death of Jared James Little.

Little was murdered on October 20, 2019, as the result of a fatal love triangle involving his ex-girlfriend Sarah Elizabeth Barry, 28, and her new boyfriend Thomas Issiah Ellery, 25.

Last year, Barry was sentenced to seven months of home detention on a charge of manslaughter, while Ellery was jailed for life with a minimum period of imprisonment of 11 years for murder.

Today, the woman appeared for sentencing. She was initially charged with murder but this was later amended to assault with intent to injure, to which she admitted.

Crown prosecutor April Mills said it was an “unusual situation” in terms of the woman’s culpability.

She encouraged or assisted in the stabbing of Little by giving his address to Barry and Ellery before Ellery stabbed him, Mills submitted.

Defence lawyer Nick Rout agreed it was an unusual case and said his client had thought of Little as a friend.

Rout said she “bitterly regrets” her involvement but could not foresee the “dreadful consequences” that followed.

He said the woman had been easily led all of her life and had made a “foolish decision”.

Ellery and Barry would have gone through with their actions regardless of his client’s assistance, Rout submitted.

He asked the judge to impose a sentence of supervision which would help to “keep her on the good path she’s been following”.

Justice Melanie Harland said the woman was clearly a party to the assault but accepted she was not aware her actions would end in Little’s death.

“I agree with the lawyers that the circumstances of your offending are unique, there are no similar cases to help me decide what your sentence should be.”

Justice Harland acknowledged the woman’s cognitive difficulties and the steps she had taken to address her behaviour.

She sentenced her to 12 months of supervision coupled with four months of community detention.

The woman was granted permanent name suppression on the grounds that publication of her name would cause her son extreme hardship.

The Murder

Barry and Little had been in a two-year relationship before separating in May 2019. Only months later, Barry and Ellery became romantically involved.

In October 2019, Little attempted to rekindle his relationship with Barry but she “resisted his advances”.

Shortly after, a brick was thrown through Barry’s bedroom window, and the windows of Ellery’s van were smashed.

The pair believed Little was behind the vandalism and so they went to his house, but he hid so they left.

Days later, Barry received a Facebook message from the woman telling her where Little was staying.

She told Barry to “beat him” in return for the damaged window and van.

On October 20, Barry messaged the woman and asked if Little was still staying at the address she had disclosed.

“Yes definitely,” the woman replied. “Go and get him at his house.”

That evening, Barry and Ellery visited the address and Little was ultimately stabbed 13 times by Ellery.

Little died on the floor of his flatmate’s bedroom.