Norma Barton died after being taken to Hawke's Bay Hospital. Photo / NZME

Norma Barton died after being taken to Hawke's Bay Hospital. Photo / NZME

A 96-year-old woman was seen by five different district nurses while suffering from a leg wound which became infected, leading to her death in hospital.

Norma Erica Barton of Napier died in Hawke’s Bay Hospital on November 22, 2018, from sepsis following an infection in a wound on her lower right leg, a coroner has found.

She cut her leg in a fall a month earlier and had been treated at home by district nurses and a visit from her general practitioner.

On the morning of November 22, a care worker arrived at her home to find Barton pale, incoherent and shouting for help. An ambulance was called and she was taken to hospital, where she died later that day.

Coroner Alexander Ho, in a decision just released, found that there were “missed opportunities” to closely monitor and objectively track any developing infection in the wound in the weeks before Barton died.

“My inquiry ... identified confusion, not only among the health professionals involved in Mrs Barton’s care but also between the experts and organisations I consulted,” the coroner said.

They were confused about whether the district nursing team was solely responsible or had shared responsibility with the GP for wound care, and the times when sole or shared responsibility applied.

Coroner Ho said that a swab taken 10 days before Barton died identified bacterial growth in the wound.

However, neither the district nurses nor the GP, who was unaware a test had been ordered, reviewed the result.

The GP had not been alert to an entry in the clinical notes indicating concerns about the wound. The doctor was also of the view that the wound was being managed by the district nurses.

The nurses were not automatically notified of the test result becoming available electronically – they generally received a paper copy of the result one or two weeks after the test.

The district nurse who took the swab did not record in the clinical notes that a test had been ordered, limiting the knowledge of the other nurses that a test result was outstanding.

“The manner in which the district nurses recorded the objective details about the leg wound differed between nurses,” the coroner said.

“This compromised subsequent nurses’ ability to track the progress of the wound and its recovery.”

Coroner Ho said the frequency with which the dressing was changed between November 15 and 19 was inappropriate to manage the wound.

“Mrs Barton was visited by five district nurses over seven visits,” the coroner said.

“I consider that identification of any deterioration in her wound and trends in her care progression, including her treatment and the response, would likely have improved with a single district nurse or smaller group in attendance.

“This reflects the proposition that personally acquired knowledge will usually result in more continuity and a better outcome.”

Coroner Ho made recommendations about the consistent recording of information, that a single district nurse or a smaller group deal with a patient, and for clearer lines of communication and electronic reporting of test results.



