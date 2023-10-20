Woman ‘ripped to pieces’ with grief after husband’s death

Brodie Champion was imprisoned for two years, a sentence the judge could have converted to home detention. Photo / Gregor Richardson

A woman whose husband was stabbed to death in Momona says the grief has “ripped [her] to pieces”.

Brodie Graham Champion, 21, came before the High Court at Dunedin yesterday where he was jailed for two years after pleading guilty to the manslaughter of Grant Jopson.

Justice Rachel Dunningham said it was an “extremely difficult decision” whether to impose imprisonment or home detention.

After the hearing, the disgruntled families of both parties took aim at the justice system.

Momona resident Grant Jopson died of his stab wound on the way to hospital. Photo / Linda Robertson

The Jopson family, in a statement, said they were re-traumatised first when the Crown dropped a murder charge and then when the possibility of home detention was raised.

“Sentencing is supposed to denounce the criminal, hold him to account for the harm he has caused, and deter others from committing the same offence.

Grant Jopson was described as a selfless man and someone "who called a spade a spade".

“We don’t believe any of this has been achieved in this case.”

Brenda Gamble said her husband of 33 years was a good guy.

“Grant was fiercely protective of his family and he died protecting us.

“The trauma and grief has ripped my insides to pieces.”