Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Woman overdoses on fentanyl after pharmacy dispenses six times the amount

RNZ
3 mins to read

The fentanyl patch contained six times the prescribed dose and made the woman violently ill. Photo / 123rf

The fentanyl patch contained six times the prescribed dose and made the woman violently ill. Photo / 123rf

By Sam Sherwood of RNZ

A woman overdosed after she was given six times the prescribed dose of a fentanyl patch by her pharmacy.

The Pharmacy Council is investigating the incident and the pharmacy involved says the “mistake” was the result of “human error”.

RNZ earlier

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save