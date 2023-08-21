Police are investigating a theft which occurred outside a commercial premises on Laurie Hall Lane in Whangārei.

Police are investigating a theft which occurred outside a commercial premises on Laurie Hall Lane in Whangārei.

An elderly woman looked shaken after having her handbag snatched in a bakery shop opposite Laurie Hall Park in Whangārei.

The Advocate understands City Safe alerted the police at 10.46am today about a man wearing a hoodie and a mask hurriedly taking off in a Mitsubishi station wagon after he stole the woman’s valuables.

The offender didn’t brandish any weapons but was said to have just walked into the store, picked up the handbag and fled.

Tom and Colleen Nankivell were happily sipping their coffee in the bakery when they witnessed the turn of events.

Tom said they saw a young man run towards the car parked right outside their shop and quickly jump in the car with a bag.

“I and my wife looked at each other and knew that it looked suspicious. So I noted down the registration number.”

Colleen said it was their first time witnessing such theft. The couple felt sorry for the elderly woman who had her bag snatched.

Another bystander who didn’t see what happened but heard about the incident told the Advocate it was “disgusting.”

“This is getting ridiculous. There seems to be no sense of respect for the elderly anymore. People should be able to walk around safely. A crazy and horrible deed.”

Police said they are currently investigating the matter.

Avneesh Vincent is the crime and emergency services reporter at the Advocate. He was previously at the Gisborne Herald as the arts and environment reporter and is passionate about covering stories that can make a difference. He joined NZME in July 2023.