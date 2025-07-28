Advertisement
Woman left in pain after doctor overlooked ultrasound finding before her thyroid surgery

Al Williams
By
Open Justice reporter·NZ Herald
7 mins to read

An ultrasound showed part of the woman's thyroid was ‘largely replaced’ by a nodule and there was no tissue in the other part of her thyroid. File image / 123RF

A woman was left with “constant pain” in her neck after a doctor removed part of her thyroid and told her she wouldn’t need medication as the other side of the gland would “pick up the job”.

But in reality, the left side of her thyroid had no tissue, a

