Elderly woman killed by dog in Northland attack

A Northland woman has been attacked and killed by a dog this afternoon. Photo / NZME

By RNZ

An elderly Northland woman has been attacked and killed by a dog this afternoon.

A family member at the scene in the town of Moerewa has told RNZ his aunt has been killed.

He said the woman had been hanging out washing when a dog came onto the property and attacked her.

It is understood two other people were injured. Ambulances were seen leaving the property and there are still three police cars there.

It is believed the dog was shot by a neighbour before officers arrived.

Distraught family members are gathered outside the house.

Police acting Senior Sergeant James Calvert said the victim was an elderly woman.

Police were alerted to the attack about 4.40pm, he said.

“Upon arrival, a person was located deceased. A scene examination is currently being undertaken.

“We can confirm there is no risk to the public in relation to this incident.”

He confirmed the dog had been killed.

The two injured people were taken to Bay of Islands Hospital in Kawakawa.

The death has been referred to the coroner.

Panguru man Neville Thomson was mauled to death by a pack of dogs in August last year.

Police said Thomson was attacked by someone else’s dogs, rather than his own, and was found dead at his home.

When his body was found, police and animal control rounded up 25 neo mastiff crosses and bulldog crosses outside and took them to Far North District Council’s animal shelter. Another dog outside was shot at the scene.