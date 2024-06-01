A staff member from Havelock North Intermediate has been arrested. Photo / Paul Taylor

A staff member from Havelock North Intermediate has been arrested. Photo / Paul Taylor

A Havelock North Intermediate staff member has been arrested and charged with five offences, including indecent assault on a boy under 12.

Hawke’s Bay Today revealed on Monday that police were investigating allegations of inappropriate behaviour by a staff member at a Havelock North school, understood to be Havelock North Intermediate.

On Friday, police arrested and charged the staff member.

“A 26-year-old man has been taken into custody and is due to appear in the Hastings District Court Tuesday 4 June on multiple indecent assault-related charges in relation to the offending,” police said, in a statement.

“As the matter is now before court we will not be releasing further information at this time.”

The charges include one count of indecent assault on a boy under 12, and four counts of committing an indecent act with or upon a boy aged 12-16.

Cory Ubels, the presiding member of Havelock North Intermediate School Board of Trustees, said earlier it was a police matter and the school would not comment at this time.