New Zealand

Woman in Kaikohe court charged with deliberately throwing acid at a person

Quick Read
A woman has appeared in Kaikohe District Court on charges of throwing acid with intent to injure and threatening to kill or do grievous bodily harm.

Sarah Curtis
By
Sarah Curtis

Open Justice multimedia journalist, Northland

A woman accused of deliberately throwing acid at someone, has appeared in Kaikohe District Court.

Danielle Rihari-Perham, 29, entered not guilty pleas to two charges - throwing acid with intent to injure and threatening to kill or do grievous bodily harm – and elected a judge-alone trial.

Judge Gene Tomlinson further remanded her on bail for a case review hearing on March 29.

The offence of acid throwing is punishable by up to 14 years' imprisonment; threats to kill can result in penalties of up to seven years' imprisonment.

Rihari-Perham was represented by Catherine Cull.