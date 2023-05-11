Woman in critical condition after she was found with burns in Napier

A woman in her 30s remains is in a critical condition after she was found with burns in Napier on Thursday morning. Photo / File

A woman in her 30s remains is in a critical condition after she was found with burns in Napier on Thursday morning. Photo / File

A woman in her 30s is in a critical condition in hospital after she was found with burns in Napier on Thursday morning.

A St John spokesman said they were notified of an incident on Latham St in Napier at 5.03am and responded with one helicopter, one ambulance and one rapid response vehicle.

They transported the woman in a critical condition to Hawke’s Bay Hospital.

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokeswoman said they assisted ambulance staff with an incident which involved a person with burns at a private residence.

A police spokesman said police received reports of the incident and attended the scene of the fire about 11am.

“Initial indications suggest this fire is not suspicious. Inquiries are ongoing,” the police spokesman said.

A Te Whatu Ora – Health New Zealand, Hawke’s Bay spokeswoman said a woman in her 30s was in a critical condition as of 9.30am on Friday.



