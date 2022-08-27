Police were called to the scene just after 3pm. Photo / File

Police were called to the scene just after 3pm. Photo / File

A woman has been taken to Wellington Hospital in a serious condition after a car crash. Police are unsure what caused the smash.

Police were called to the scene on Coradine St near Cole St in Masterton just after 3pm.

The driver of the vehicle, a woman, was taken to hospital in a critical condition, a police spokesperson said.

"It's not clear whether the car crashed into another car or into a pole," they said.

Coradine St has been cordoned off at both ends while the Serious Crash Unit undertakes a scene examination.