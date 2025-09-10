The woman appeared in the Gore District Court on Wednesday. Photo / Ben Tomsett

Woman in court charged over boy’s death in driveway on New Year’s Day

A 30-year-old woman has appeared in court charged with dangerous driving causing the death of a young child.

The boy died at Gore Hospital several hours after being struck by a reversing vehicle in a driveway on New Year’s Day.

The child’s younger brother, as well as the woman, was also injured.

The woman, who has interim name suppression, made her first appearance at Gore District Court before Judge Michelle Duggan this morning.

She wore a white gown and headband, and removed gumboots to stand in socks in the dock.