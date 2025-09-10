She was supported by family in the public gallery.
According to charging documents, police allege that at 6pm on January 1, the woman drove a motor vehicle in a manner dangerous to all the circumstances of the case, causing the child’s death.
She is also charged with dangerous driving causing injury to another child.
The woman’s defence counsel Roger Eagles entered not guilty pleas to both charges.
The maximum penalties are 10 years’ imprisonment or a $20,000 fine for the death charge, and five years’ imprisonment or a $20,000 fine for the injury charge.
Eagles told Judge Duggan that his client had elected a trial by jury.
The woman will appear in court on November 5 for a case review hearing.
