Woman in court charged over boy’s death in driveway on New Year’s Day

Ben Tomsett
By
Multimedia Journalist - Dunedin, NZ Herald·NZ Herald·
2 mins to read

The woman appeared in the Gore District Court on Wednesday. Photo / Ben Tomsett

A 30-year-old woman has appeared in court charged with dangerous driving causing the death of a young child.

The boy died at Gore Hospital several hours after being struck by a reversing vehicle in a driveway on New Year’s Day.

The child’s younger brother, as well as the

