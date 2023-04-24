One person has been taken to hospital in a serious condition after a car reportedly hit a pedestrian in a small Waikato town this afternoon.

An employee of Caltex Tīrau told the Herald he could see an elderly woman lying on the ground outside being attended to by firefighters about 3.30pm.

A police spokesman said they were alerted to a report a car had hit a pedestrian about 3.40pm.

St John sent an ambulance and first response unit to Main Rd.

“We transported one patient in a serious condition to Waikato Hospital,” a spokeswoman for St John said.



