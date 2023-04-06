Geneva Tumango Patea is on the run after failing to appear for sentencing in the Whanganui District Court on Wednesday. Photo / 123RF

High on methamphetamine and drunk, Geneva Patea violently lashed out at police when she realised they weren’t going to do what she wanted.

Police arrived at the Papaiti Rd, Whanganui, home address of Patea’s former spouse on September 1, 2021, after she called them but then refused to give her details.

Patea had reported an argument between herself, her current boyfriend and her ex-partner but officers described her as being “visibly intoxicated” and her behaviour as “consistent with consumption of methamphetamine”.

When police advised Patea they would not be arresting her ex-husband as she wanted, she became argumentative towards the officers and her 11-year-old daughter.

Officers told Patea she was being detained so they could issue a police safety order and she was given time to get some belongings.

The 36-year-old, however, chose to argue with police who, after about half an hour with no progress being made, advised she was under arrest for obstruction.

She resisted and physically struggled as officers attempted to place her in handcuffs before angrily lashing out with her feet.

“During the ensuing struggle the defendant placed both her legs back until her knees touched her chest before exerting them forward and kicking the arresting officer full force.”

The impact momentarily knocked the wind out of the female officer, who experienced pain in her chest and stumbled backwards but managed to maintain her grip on Patea.

Officers were eventually able to restrain and take Patea into custody but she was too intoxicated to maintain a conversation or make a comment.

After a trial before Judge Jonathan Krebs, Patea was found guilty of obstructing police, which carries a maximum penalty of three months in jail, and assaulting police, which could result in three years’ imprisonment.

Patea was due to be sentenced by Judge Krebs in the Whanganui District Court on Wednesday but she failed to turn up.

A warrant for Patea’s arrest was issued.



