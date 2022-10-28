CCTV footage shows a person walking with a sword near Jacinda Ardern's Auckland office this morning. Video / Superstart Batteries

The woman charged with smashing the Prime Minister's electorate office with a samurai sword says she is a polio victim "declaring war on the government" for not looking after her.

The Coatesville woman, 57, appeared at the Auckland District Court this afternoon to face a charge of causing intentional damage.

"I've been through different ministers, different governments and the Prime Minister promised to look after me," she said, visibly agitated.

Police arrested the woman yesterday after a glass door at Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern's electorate office in Mt Albert was smashed about 8.20am on Thursday.

A samurai sword was left on the ground outside.

The woman told the court she wanted to be named, but her lawyer Hayden Geddes sought interim name suppression to allow her mental health condition to be fully assessed.

"I don't want name suppression. I want everybody to know," she said from the dock where she was seated between several police officers.

The front door was smashed in an attack on the Prime Minister's Morningside electorate office in Auckland. Photo / Dean Purcell

A forensic nurse told the court the woman had a history of polio and conflict with government departments over funding, and things came to a head in the form of a "declaration of war with the government".

Judge Philip Recordon granted her interim name suppression until her next court appearance in two weeks.

He also granted her bail on condition that she is not to go within 100 metres of the Prime Minister's electorate office in Mt Albert, and to have no contact with weapons and explosive devices.

Police had opposed bail, saying there was a risk the woman would do something similar, but the woman said she did not have the energy to do more.

"You won't do anything like this again, will you?" the judge asked.

"No," she said. "They haven't given me any food to eat, I need to go home before I pass out."

In a call to the New Zealand Herald newsroom yesterday, a woman claimed she had used a sword and smashed the window 10 times before shoving a smoke bomb into the office.

She claimed she had been engaged in longstanding grievances with the Prime Minister's office and various government departments over health and living issues which were repeatedly "palmed off".

She also claimed she had warned staff beforehand.

Nobody was in the office at the time and Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is in Antarctica.