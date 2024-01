Golriz Ghahraman faces two charges and will appear in court, National starts political year on a high and why King Charles will be booked into hospital next week in the latest NZ Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

Police are appealing for the public’s help to identify a woman that was found in a wheelchair on SH1, near Northland today.

She has shoulder length grey hair and is wearing a pink top.

“Police are appealing for the public’s help to reunite this woman with her family,” a spokesperson said.

This woman was found in a wheelchair on State Highway 1 in Pakaraka, near Northland. It is possible she is from Auckland. Photo / NZ Police

It is possible the woman is from Auckland.

If you know this woman, call police on 105 quoting job number P057476015.