“Even worse, officers discovered she had travelled from New Plymouth and been the subject of numerous driving complaints along the way.”

Police this morning described the woman as “drunk” and “dangerously impaired”.

“The descriptions police received of the vehicle’s manner of driving are beyond concerning and oncoming drivers were forced to take evasive action to avoid collisions,” Gillbanks said.

“If you were one of the people who called police about this driver, we can’t thank you enough – your actions likely saved lives.

“Thanks to the information provided by those concerned people, police were able to intercept the vehicle as it drove towards Rotorua.”

Gillbanks confirmed a 48-year-old Bay of Plenty woman will appear in the Rotorua District Court charged with driving with excess breath alcohol.

“We can’t stress enough: if you’re drinking, do not get behind the wheel,” he said.

“Across this weekend, a large number of police will be patrolling roads across the country to make sure everyone gets to their destination safely.”

The patrols will have a particular focus on unsafe driving behaviour, including unrestrained occupants, drivers impaired by alcohol, drugs or fatigue; drivers distracted by mobile phones and vehicles that are speeding.

As of 8am today the road toll for the Matariki holiday long weekend stood at zero.

Anna Leask is a Christchurch-based reporter who covers national crime and justice. She joined the Herald in 2008 and has worked as a journalist for 18 years with a particular focus on family violence, child abuse, sexual violence, homicides, mental health and youth crime. She writes, hosts and produces the award-winning podcast A Moment In Crime, released monthly on nzherald.co.nz