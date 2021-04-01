Woman dies after suffering critical injuries in Auckland boating incident

A woman has died in a boating incident in Auckland's Waitematā Harbour tonight. Photo / Michael Craig

A woman has died in a boating incident in Auckland's Waitematā Harbour tonight. Photo / Michael Craig

A woman has died after suffering critical injuries in a boating incident in Auckland's Waitematā Harbour tonight.

The boat was a chartered vessel carrying approximately 30 passengers. It had left the Viaduct this afternoon.

A Coastguard NZ spokesman said two people on the charter boat "went overboard". They were then retrieved from the water.

A witness who observed the incident from the shore said the vessel involved was a 15m (50ft) white launch and maritime police had spent more than an hour close to the boat.

A Coastguard North Shore vessel was sent to the incident while a second Coastguard vessel towed the charter vessel back into the harbour.

A police spokeswoman said police and Maritime NZ were working together to understand the circumstances leading to the woman's injuries.

The spokeswoman said victim support is being put in place for the other passengers on the boat.