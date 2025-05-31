Police had identified the woman and were in the process of informing her family.
“The matter is being referred to the coroner to determine the cause of death.”
A nearby surf camera captured the entire incident, which began just after 7am. A police vehicle and Eagle helicopter can be seen arriving at the scene as the woman’s body was brought from the beach to a nearby carpark.
Paramedics can be seen attempting to revive the woman, but she is covered with a white sheet shortly after. Three more police vehicles arrived at the scene and surround the woman’s body.