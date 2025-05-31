Advertisement
Woman dies after being pulled from water by canoeist in East Auckland’s Farm Cove

A woman has died after being pulled from the water in East Auckland's Farm Cove this morning.

A woman has died following a water-related incident in East Auckland this morning.

A police spokesperson said emergency services received reports of a body being found in the water near Bramley Drive, Farm Cove about 7.30am.

“We understand she was with a group of people who were canoeing,” police said.

