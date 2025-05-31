Police had identified the woman and were in the process of informing her family.

“The matter is being referred to the coroner to determine the cause of death.”

A nearby surf camera captured the entire incident, which began just after 7am. A police vehicle and Eagle helicopter can be seen arriving at the scene as the woman’s body was brought from the beach to a nearby carpark.

Paramedics can be seen attempting to revive the woman, but she is covered with a white sheet shortly after. Three more police vehicles arrived at the scene and surround the woman’s body.

The scene had been cleared shortly before 11am.

Hato Hone St John confirmed it responded to a water-related incident in Farm Cove with one ambulance, a rapid response unit and an operations manager.

“Our crews were not required for transportation.”

St John referred all other questions to police.