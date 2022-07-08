Cops in masks examine the scene. Photo / Hayden Woodward

A woman has died after being attacked at a property near Auckland's Grey Lynn Park this morning.

Emergency services - including a dozen police and two ambulances - were called to a residential property where she was assaulted, on Cockburn Street, at 8.25am today.

Police guard at the scene at Cockburn Street. Photo / Supplied

A police spokeswoman said she was assaulted and found to be critically injured and subsequently died.

"A person at the address has been taken into custody," the spokeswoman said.

About 10.20am, a man in handcuffs was led into an ambulance by police.

"Residents are out in pyjamas and police are speaking to neighbours and a couple of joggers who were passing by," a man at the scene told the Herald.

He said the fire service and police had taken to a neighbouring fence to the house of interest.

"They've used tools and smashed down the fence.

"Ambulance service have gone in with a medical bag," the man said.

A man living a few doors away was alerted to the incident by a neighbour.

"He said, 'there's police with guns on the street'. It's very scary that this can happen in your own backyard."

The man, isolating after he caught Covid at last week's All Blacks v Ireland test, wasn't able to leave his house. But he had heard the police Eagle helicopter overhead.

The woman's death was the first incident of its kind in the 15 years he'd lived in Cockburn St, he said.

"This is a beautiful, family-friendly, safe street."

Officer at the scene of fatal assault on Cockburn St in Grey Lynn. Photo / Hayden Woodward

Another person on the scene saw a blanket covering the woman's body on the property's driveway.

Cordons have been put in place in Cockburn Street. Police have since pushed the cordons back further towards the edge of Grey Lynn Park.

"Residents and motorists are asked to follow the directions of emergency services personnel," the police spokeswoman said.

"An update will be provided as more information becomes available," she said.