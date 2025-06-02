- A woman has critical injuries after falling 20 metres onto rocks at Musick Point.
- She was reportedly walking with friends when she slipped.
- The woman was rushed to Auckland City Hospital in a critical condition.
A woman has been critically injured after falling 20m onto rocks at a popular East Auckland beach.
An Auckland Westpac Rescue Helicopter spokesperson said at 3.50pm the were called to Musick Point in Bucklands Beach to assist a patient who had fallen 20m.
“The patient was transported to Auckland City