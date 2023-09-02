Two people struck by car after group fight in New Plymouth

A woman is critically injured and a second person suffered moderate injuries after they were run over by a vehicle in New Plymouth overnight.

Police said a section of Liardet St remains closed this morning while officers conduct a scene examination.

A 38-year-old woman has been arrested following the incident that took place at 2.40am.





A police spokesperson said initial enquiries showed a 23-year-old woman was struck by the vehicle following an altercation on Liardet St involving several people.

The woman struck by the vehicle was critically injured.

The injured woman was taken to hospital and was reported to be in a stable condition, said the spokesperson.

A friend of the victim, a 22-year-old man, also suffered moderate injuries, after his foot was run over.

Police had spoken to a number of witnesses but were keen to hear from anyone who saw the incident unfold and had not yet spoken to them.