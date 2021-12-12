Woman charged with murder following death at Middlemore Hospital in court

The victim was rushed to Middlemore Hospital after being dropped off at a Takanini medical centre. Photo / Michael Craig

The victim was rushed to Middlemore Hospital after being dropped off at a Takanini medical centre. Photo / Michael Craig

A woman has appeared in court charged with the murder of a young man who died from critical injuries after being dropped off at a South Auckland medical centre.

Police today charged the 23-year-old with the murder of Rangiwhero Toia Ngaronoa, from Gisborne.

A homicide investigation was launched after the 22-year-old victim died in Middlemore Hospital on November 21.

He was rushed to Middlemore Hospital after arriving at the Takanini Medical Centre in a critical condition.

The woman was granted interim name suppression at Manukau District Court this morning.

She was remanded in custody without plea until her next appearance at the High Court in Auckland on January 26.

Police made an appeal for anyone with information on the attack on the then unidentified victim to come forward.

Police had also been searching for the person who had dropped him off at the clinic.

Tributes from friends and family of Ngaronoa have flowed online. A funeral was held for him last month.