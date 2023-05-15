There was a heavy police presence in Peter Snell Drive in Ruakākā after two bodies were found at a house. Photo / Michael Cunningham

A woman aged 25 has been charged with murder after two children were found dead in a Ruakākā home yesterday.

Police were called to a property in Peter Snell Drive at around 6.25am where the children, aged 1 and 4, were found dead.

The 25-year-old woman will appear in Whangārei District Court today, charged with two counts of murder.

“This is an incredibly distressing situation for the family involved, along with first responders and Police who attended,” Detective Inspector Bridget Doell said.

Police at the cordon on Peter Snell Rd in Ruakaka, Northland after two people were found dead on Monday morning. Photo / Michael Cunningham

“Police and Victim Support have been working closely to support all those involved in this tragic event.

“We continue to encourage the Northland community to look out for one another, and seek further assistance from support agencies if needed.”





“The family and community will be reeling and will need support,” Whangarei Mayor Vince Cocurullo said.

“This is tragic and shocking.”







