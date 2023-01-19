Police are in attendance at an incident on Orakei Road, Remuera. Video / Dean Purcell

A woman has been charged after a person was critically injured in a stabbing in Auckland’s Remuera yesterday afternoon.

Police say a 30-year-old female is due to appear in the Auckland District Court today, charged with wounding and unlawfully taking a motor vehicle.

The victim is recovering in hospital in a stable condition.

A witness working nearby, who wished to remain anonymous, said about four or five police cars were at the scene, on the corner of Ōrākei Rd and the entrance to Ōrākei Basin West Reserve, near the local shopping village and train station.

A man shopping nearby said it was “really scary to think this sort of violent crime can happen so close to where I shop”.

”Someone outside the supermarket told me someone had been stabbed and they heard shrieks and screams.”

Emergency services responded to the incident. Photo / Dean Purcell












