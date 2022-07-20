Tyson had no body fat, was infested with fleas, anaemic and had signs of previous fly-strike when SPCA inspectors discovered him. He weighed just 22kg. Photo / SPCA

Tyson had no body fat, was infested with fleas, anaemic and had signs of previous fly-strike when SPCA inspectors discovered him. He weighed just 22kg. Photo / SPCA

The discovery of a distressed and starving dog has resulted in a woman being banned from owning the animals for five years.

Auckland woman Florence Paialii's neighbour discovered Paialii's dog Milo emaciated, with two large open wounds on its leg and unable to stand after it collapsed on May 19, 2020.

Milo was rushed to an after-hours veterinary clinic and the SPCA was called.

He was covered in fleas, the wounds on his legs had been there at least a week and were seriously infected, and a pressure sore was developing on one of his hips.

Blood tests revealed severe anaemia, likely due to the flea infestation, as well as indicators of prolonged starvation.

SPCA inspectors visited Paialii's property the next day to speak to her about Milo and carry out an inspection of her other dog.

Paialii wasn't home but the inspectors discovered an underweight brindle cross-breed male dog, Tyson, chained to a kennel with a large build-up of faeces in his living area.

Tyson had barely any body fat, was infested with fleas, was anaemic and his ears showed signs of previous fly-strike. He was also rushed to a vet for treatment.

The vet concluded both dogs had suffered unreasonable or unnecessary long term severe pain and distress due to emaciation while Milo also had severely infected wounds.

Milo had collapsed when a neighbour discovered him and rushed him to a vet and called the SPCA in May 2020. A vet said he would have only survived a few more days. Photo / SPCA supplied

"Milo would have survived only a few more days if veterinary treatment hadn't been sought," the vet said.

It took two weeks in hospital before Milo could even manage walking to a toilet outside.

Paialii blamed the trauma of a break-up for contributing to her sometimes neglecting to feed her dogs.

On Tuesday Paialii appeared in the Manukau District Court facing charges of ill-treatment and failing to ensure behavioural needs were met.

She was banned from owning dogs for five years and ordered to pay reparations of $6787.87.

SPCA CEO Andrea Midgen said the treatment the dogs was unacceptable and the serious neglect could have easily been avoided.

"I am absolutely horrified that a person would allow their animals to get into such a condition," Midgen said.

The dogs would have been in extreme discomfort, aching from hunger and being eaten alive by fleas.

Midgen said owning animals came with responsibilities and there was no excuse for letting them suffer.

"It's always important to have a plan with your pets, whether that's involving friends, neighbours, or family members that can help support looking after them. There is always help at hand when it comes to animals, you only need to reach out to find it."