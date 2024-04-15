Police work to get to the bottom of tragic Sydney mall stabbings, why a mega tunnel could be built in Wellington and Iran-Israel relations go from bad to worse in the lates.

A partying 48-year-old woman was arrested after her alleged hijinks over a scanner interrupted police radio communications.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond of Dunedin police said they executed a search at a Melbourne St address around 12.30am on Sunday following a night of radio interruption by members of the public using police scanners.

Police successfully applied for and then executed a search warrant at the address, where the woman was at home and partying with friends, he said.

Two scanners were initially handed over without issue – but as police were leaving more radio interference was received.

Police re-entered the property and all party attendees were detained, searched and the property was searched where one further scanner was obtained.

The woman was arrested for offensive use of a telephone.

Ben Tomsett is a Multimedia Journalist for the New Zealand Herald, based in Dunedin.